WWE CEO Resigns to Run for U.S. Senate
By Alex Weprin
World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon is resigning her post at the company to make a bid for the U.S. Senate representing the state of Connecticut.
Linda's husband Vince McMahon, who is chairman of the WWE, will take over as CEO, working with COO and board member Donna Goldsmith.
McMahon is seeking the Republican nomination, with the nominee taking on Democratic incumbent Chris Dodd.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.