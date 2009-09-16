Trending

WWE CEO Resigns to Run for U.S. Senate



World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon is resigning her post at the company to make a bid for the U.S. Senate representing the state of Connecticut.

Linda's husband Vince McMahon, who is chairman of the WWE, will take over as CEO, working with COO and board member Donna Goldsmith.

McMahon is seeking the Republican nomination, with the nominee taking on Democratic incumbent Chris Dodd.