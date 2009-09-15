WWE CEO Considering Senate Run

World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon is considering a run for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut, looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Chris Dodd.

“Linda McMahon, CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, is considering a run for the United States Senate representing the state of Connecticut,” said a WWE statement. “Should she decide to run, Linda would step down as CEO, and Vince McMahon would assume the duties of CEO in addition to his current position as WWE Chairman.”

If McMahon decides to run, she would first have to secure the Republican nomination, with Representative Rob Simmons, state senator Sam Caligiuiri and former ambassador to Ireland Tom Foley also showing interest in the race.

Linda McMahon, along with husband Vince McMahon, run the daily operations of the WWE, which airs what is regularly the top show on cable in Monday Night Raw, and WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which airs on MyNetworkTV. The WWE also produces pay per view events every month, including Wrestlemania and SummerSlam.