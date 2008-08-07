WWE Audit-Committee Head Resigns

The head of World Wrestling Entertainment's audit committee, Robert Bowman, resigned from the board.

He will be replaced atop the committee by new board member Frank Riddick. Also joining the board are Kevin Dunn and Jeffrey Speed.

Riddick is a consultant to a private-equity firm and the former president of Formica. Dunn is WWE's executive vice president of television production, and Speed is executive VP and chief financial officer of Six Flags.

WWE did not say why Bowman had resigned, with a spokeswoman for the company issuing a statement that it was a ”planned move by Mr. Bowman who has an extremely busy professional schedule as head of MLB.com and director to several other large, active, companies.”