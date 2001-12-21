WW II soldiers to show true colors

Noncommercial KCTS-TV Seattle is teaming up with British producers Carlton

Communications plc and TWI to produce The Perilous Fight: America's World War

II in Color.

The four-part documentary, which will air on PBS midyear, avoids

black-and-white newsreel footage, instead relying on the 'astonishing amount of

color footage shot during the war' to give the production a 'vibrant reality,'

in contrast to the emotional distance often created by black-and-white

footage.

As part of the project, the producers, led by executive producer Martin Smith

(PBS' Vietnam: A Television History and Turner Broadcasting System Inc.'s

Cold War), are seeking veterans and surviving family members with color

footage, diaries or letters.

The producers are particularly interested in contributions from

African-American veterans and from the Hollywood entertainment community.

Interested parties can call 800-386-0002.