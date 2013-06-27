WVUE New Orleans, 'Times-Picayune' Extend Partnership
WVUE New Orleans and The
Times-Picayune/NOLA.com have entered into a newsgathering partnership to
create what it calls the largest print and online news operation in the state.
Among other cooperative ventures, Fox 8 chief investigative
anchor and reporter Lee Zurik will collaborate with NOLA.com/Times-Picayune enterprise editor Manuel
Torres and a range of reporters on investigative special reports that will be
jointly featured on WVUE newscasts, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune and the new newsstand edition, TP Street.
"We are proud to expand the partnership between the
legendary Times-Picayune, NOLA.com
and the only locally-owned television news station in New Orleans," said
Joe Cook, WVUE president and general manager. "The partnership began last
August and has greatly enriched the content on all of our combined
platforms."
Last summer, WVUE and the newspaper started sharing sports
content.
WVUE is the Fox affiliate in DMA No. 51. Tom Benson's
Louisiana Media Company owns the station.
Fox 8 also will provide weather reports for NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune. The paper's
environment reporter, Mark Schleifstein, whose coverage of Hurricane Katrina contributed
to its 2006 Pulitzer Prize, will add his expertise to storm coverage.
NOLA.com/TP
reporters also will periodically provide breaking news updates and analysis on
WVUE newscasts. The two organizations will share photo and video content, and
entertainment coverage also will be shared.
"In WVUE, we have found a partner whose commitment to
journalistic excellence and serious watchdog reporting equals our own,"
said Ricky Mathews, president and publisher of NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune. "The team at WVUE has been an excellent
partner in our sports and entertainment efforts. We are thrilled to be taking
our collaboration to a new level."
Last fall, the Times-Picayune shifted from daily printing to three days a week,
with a â€˜round-the-clock presence online. On June 24, the newspaper introduced
tabloid TP Street, which is also
published three days a week, getting the Times-Picayune
back to a daily schedule. (Its "Early Sunday" paper comes out on
Saturdays.)
