WVUE Hires GM for Bounce TV Subchannel

WVUE New Orleans revealed its commitment to its Bounce TV digital network by hiring Curtis Pace to be the general manager of Bounce TV-New Orleans. Bounce says WVUE, a Fox affiliate owned by Louisiana Media Company (LMC), is the first station partner to do so.

Pace was vice president of Midwest sales at Disney/ABC Domestic Television and is a graduate of the University of New Orleans.

Bounce, which targets an African-American audience, launched in the fall.

"We are excited to have someone of Curtis's experience and wisdom returning to New Orleans and joining our team," said Joe Cook, LMC president. "Based on early ratings success that has been nothing short of phenomenal, Bounce TV-New Orleans has already begun to grow into a serious local competitor in our market. Under the aggressive leadership of Curtis, we expect Bounce TV-New Orleans to become the top Bounce TV affiliate in the country."

Ryan Glover, president of Bounce, called it "another milestone day for Bounce TV."