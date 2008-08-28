WVUE GM Moves To WAFF

WVUE New Orleans VP/General Manager Vanessa Oubre is shifting to Raycom’s NBC affiliate WAFF Huntsville, AL, starting as VP/general manager Sept 8.

Oubre’s move to WAFF, an NBC affiliate in the 83rd largest DMA, was previously reported on Magid Morning Facts. A Raycom spokesperson confirmed the hire.

Oubre takes over for Jeff Hoffman, who jumped to Local TV’s WTKR Norfolk earlier this summer.