WVUE GM Moves To WAFF
WVUE New Orleans VP/General Manager Vanessa Oubre is shifting to Raycom’s NBC affiliate WAFF Huntsville, AL, starting as VP/general manager Sept 8.
Oubre’s move to WAFF, an NBC affiliate in the 83rd largest DMA, was previously reported on Magid Morning Facts. A Raycom spokesperson confirmed the hire.
Oubre takes over for Jeff Hoffman, who jumped to Local TV’s WTKR Norfolk earlier this summer.
