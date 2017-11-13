WVIT Promotes Hanrahan to First Alert Chief Meteorologist

WVIT-TV, NBC’s station in Hartford, Connecticut, named Ryan Hanrahan as the First Alert Weather team’s chief meteorologist.

Hanrahan, who had been a meteorologist at the station, succeeds Brad Field, who retired.

In his new role, Hanrahan will deliver forecasts during NBC Connecticut’s newscasts at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“Ryan delivers accurate, no-nonsense forecasts. I am confident he will thrive in this new role,” said Susan Tully, President and General Manager of NBC Connecticut. “His expertise and Connecticut roots blend to provide an unmatched knowledge that our viewers can trust.”

Hanrahan is a native of Guilford, Conn., and got his bachelor’s degree in Meteorology form Penn State. He worked at WNYT-TV, Albany, N.Y., where he studied atmospheric science at SUNY Albany and joined NBC Connecticut in 2005.