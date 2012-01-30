WVIT Hartford Launches Investigative Unit

NBC-owned WVIT Hartford, d.b.a. NBC Connecticut, is launching a 10-person "consumer and investigative team focused on tracking down answers to issues and concerns for the viewers" in the state. Sharon Butterworth, formerly the station's managing editor, will lead the I-team.

WVIT reporters Monica Buchanan and Jeff Stoecker are shifting to the investigative corps.

Reporters Christopher Coffey and Sabina Kuriakose, formerly of KTBC Austin and Time Warner Cable's YNN in Albany, N.Y., respectively, join the Hartford team as well.

"Our new consumer and investigative team, the largest of its kind in our market, is a commitment to our viewers to serve as their advocate," said David Doebler, president and general manager of WVIT. "We will hold individuals, government officials and companies accountable and get to the root of important issues that affect our viewers and our state."

Several NBC owned stations, including WRC Washington, WMAQ Chicago and KNSD San Diego, are adding investigative units as part of Comcast-NBCUniversal's efforts to re-energize the station group.

WVIT has been making ratings progress against longtime leader WFSB since moving into a state of the art digital facility a few years ago.