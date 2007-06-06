WVFX Sale Underway
A contract has been signed and an FCC application filed to transfer the Fox affiliate WVFX Clarksburg (WV) from Davis Television to Withers Broadcasting Companies. Withers is an Illinois-based media company headed by W. Russell Withers, Jr. It owns other stations in Clarksburg, as well as WDHS in Marquette, Michigan.
Kalil & Co. is brokering the transaction.
