WUVC Brings Spanish Language News to Raleigh

Univision's WUVC Raleigh-Durham kicks off a 30-minute weekday newscast called Noticias 40 August 29.

Univision claims the 6 p.m. program represents the first Spanish-language newscast in North Carolina. Jaime Zea and Edwin Pitti will anchor.

"We are excited to bring to the area's rapidly growing Hispanic population the first Spanish language daily newscast," said Luis Fernandez-Rocha, SVP, regional director/southeast, Univision Local Media. "Our viewers and constituents rely on Univision 40 for news coverage that will inform and empower their families and communities on decisions that impact them."

Around 8% of residents in Raleigh-Durham, DMA No. 25, claim Hispanic origin, according to BIA/Kelsey. Univision calls it "one of the fastest growing Hispanic DMAs in the United States."

The Spanish-language broadcaster has also added and expanded newscasts in Atlanta, Dallas and Houston.

For its part, rival Telemundo announced a 6 p.m. Sunday magazine program on WRMD Tampa called holaciudad teve!.

Telemundo is adding 1,000 hours of news and local public affairs programming to its dozen owned stations in the next six months.