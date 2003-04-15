Wussler joins NBC
Rob Wussler has been named vice president of Midwest sales for NBC
Enterprises, executive VP Barry Wallachon
said Tuesday.
Wussler will oversee NBC Enterprises' Chicago office, including local TV
sales in more than 70 Midwest markets and all national station-group sales that
originate in the Midwest.
Wussler joins NBC Enterprises from Paramount, where he spent 10 years and
most recently was VP, Western regional manager.
