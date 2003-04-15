Rob Wussler has been named vice president of Midwest sales for NBC

Enterprises, executive VP Barry Wallachon

said Tuesday.

Wussler will oversee NBC Enterprises' Chicago office, including local TV

sales in more than 70 Midwest markets and all national station-group sales that

originate in the Midwest.

Wussler joins NBC Enterprises from Paramount, where he spent 10 years and

most recently was VP, Western regional manager.