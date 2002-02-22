WUSA's Hayward celebrates 30 years
WUSA(TV) Washington, D.C., took time in a newscast Thursday to commemorate
the 30th anniversary at the station of J.C. Hayward.
Hayward was hired by the late legendary WUSA news director Jim Snyder, and
she has been lauded for community involvement, as well as award-winning
journalism.
With this anniversary, Hayward joins an elite group of 30-plus-year veteran
Washington journalists that includes her colleagues, Gordon Peterson and Mike
Buchanan, as well as WRC-TV's Jim Vance.
