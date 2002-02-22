WUSA's Hayward celebrates 30 years

WUSA(TV) Washington, D.C., took time in a newscast Thursday to commemorate

the 30th anniversary at the station of J.C. Hayward.

Hayward was hired by the late legendary WUSA news director Jim Snyder, and

she has been lauded for community involvement, as well as award-winning

journalism.

With this anniversary, Hayward joins an elite group of 30-plus-year veteran

Washington journalists that includes her colleagues, Gordon Peterson and Mike

Buchanan, as well as WRC-TV's Jim Vance.