WUSA’s Diercks heads to WTVJ
NBC has hired WUSA(TV) Washington, D.C., general manager and Gannett Co. Inc. senior vice president
Ardyth Diercks to replace Don Browne as GM of NBC-owned WTVJ(TV) Miami.
Browne was recently named chief operating officer at co-owned Telemundo Commmunications Group Inc.
It was the second big move at a Washington station in two days. The day
before, Bob Long, news director at NBC's WRC-TV, said he will move to its Los
Angeles station, KNBC-TV.
NBC group head Jay Ireland called Diercks "one of the most highly regarded
executives in the TV-station industry ... She possesses a great deal of expertise
in all facets of local broadcasting, as well as experience in strategic planning
and development, which will be particularly valuable as we continue to grow our
station business."
Diercks was previously GM at KSDK-TV St. Louis and KVUE-TV
Austin, Texas.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.