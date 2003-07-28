WUSA’s Diercks heads to WTVJ

NBC has hired WUSA(TV) Washington, D.C., general manager and Gannett Co. Inc. senior vice president

Ardyth Diercks to replace Don Browne as GM of NBC-owned WTVJ(TV) Miami.

Browne was recently named chief operating officer at co-owned Telemundo Commmunications Group Inc.

It was the second big move at a Washington station in two days. The day

before, Bob Long, news director at NBC's WRC-TV, said he will move to its Los

Angeles station, KNBC-TV.

NBC group head Jay Ireland called Diercks "one of the most highly regarded

executives in the TV-station industry ... She possesses a great deal of expertise

in all facets of local broadcasting, as well as experience in strategic planning

and development, which will be particularly valuable as we continue to grow our

station business."

Diercks was previously GM at KSDK-TV St. Louis and KVUE-TV

Austin, Texas.