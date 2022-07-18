WUSA Goes Green With Live Truck That’s Environmentally Friendly

Tegna’s WUSA Washington, D.C., on Monday introduced morning news viewers to ECO9, its new environmentally friendly, low-emission live truck.

The vehicle is a Toyota Highlander XLE Hybrid conceived by the station and built by Frontline Communications. The Washington Area Toyota Dealers are launch partners for the ECO9 and exclusive sponsors.

ECO9 is powered by a LiFePO4 rechargeable lithium-ion battery with supplemental charging from solar panels on the roof. Its broadcasting systems can operate continually with the truck’s engine turned off for six hours.

It made its debut during Get Up D.C.!

“Our environment matters, and we’ve committed to making a positive impact through our work, which includes today’s introduction of ECO9,” said Richard Dyer, president and general manager, WUSA. “ECO9 might be the first of its kind, but we hope it will be a standard setter as we begin testing its capabilities here.”

The live truck is equipped with three cameras — two fixed internal and one 360-degree external. It is equipped to handle remote live camera signal transmission with video switching and professional LED lighting for in-the-field reporting.

“ECO9 is the next step in the evolution of broadcast trucks and is groundbreaking for WUSA9,” said Rob Gibson, WUSA’s director of technology and operations. “The live truck’s broadcasting system allows it to run completely on battery power during an entire news shift. This technology ensures we are serving the greater good of our communities by sharing the important news of the day while simultaneously being responsible stewards of our natural resources.” ■