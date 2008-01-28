WUSA Teams Up with Weekly Defense News

WUSA Washington, D.C., will ally with print weekly Defense Newsto launch a weekly program focused on the military. Both the CBS affiliate and the publication are Gannett properties.

This Week in Defense News with Vago Muradian debuts at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 2. Muradian is the editor at Defense News. The program will also be available at defensenewstv.com.

It offers a similar format to the Sunday-morning political shows, with guests from the Defense Department, Congress and the military industry.

“We are confident that this show will be a dynamic and important news program that will speak directly to the thousands of people who live and breathe the defensive industry in the Washington area,” WUSA president and general manager Allan Horlick said.