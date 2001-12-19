WUSA subs Pax TV for Turner
The Women's United Soccer Association has traded its four-year TV pact with
Turner Sports for a new two-year deal with Pax TV.
The WUSA will get 22 live, Saturday-afternoon telecasts on Pax beginning next
season.
The league was carried on AOL Time Warner Inc.'s CNN/SI and, less frequently,
on Turner Network Television.
The move comes as AOL Time Warner is considering morphing CNN/SI into a
basketball channel that would be co-owned with the National Basketball
Association.
The company is considering revamping the channel as part of a new TV-rights
deal currently being negotiated with the NBA.
