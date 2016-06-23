WTXF Philly Giving Local Talker A Go

Fox-owned WTXF Philadelphia is giving Quincy Harris, a Good Day Philadelphia personality, his own daily variety show.

The station announced Thursday that Harris, who was a radio personality before joining WTXF, will host a live, half-hour talk and variety show starting Sept. 12. The Q will be filmed live at the O&O’s studio and air daily at noon.

Harris will be accompanied by two sidekicks, a local D.J. and music producer. The show will be a mix of pop-culture, music, comedy and guests.

“Quincy Harris is a star, with a dynamic personality who we believe will round out our strong morning lineup of Good Day Philadelphia, The Wendy Williams Show, The Real and now The Q at noon,” said Jim Driscoll, WTXF’s news director.