WTXF Launches 6 P.M. News

Fox O&O WTXF Philadelphia is taking on the competition at 6 p.m. this fall with the launch of Fox 29 News at Six. The newscast launches September 7 and will be anchored by Thomas Drayton and Kerri-Lee Halkett.

"It's a natural extension of what we've been doing news-wise," says VP/General Manager Mike Renda. "And the fact that the others are airing [local] news in that time period-naturally, we want to compete with them, and I think we can compete effectively."

News at Six will flow out of WTXF's 5 p.m. news.

WTXF is also extending its morning program Good Day Philadelphia. Currently ending at 9, Good Day will start airing until 10 on September 7, filling in for the departing syndicated program Morning Show With Mike and Juliet. Fans of Morning Show co-host Mike Jerrick can continue to get their Jerrick fix; the WTXF vet will co-anchor Good Day. That program will lead into Wendy Williams at 10.

Renda says the station's participation in the content pool known as Local News Service (it shares footage from some everyday events like press conferences with the NBC O&O in Philly) has helped it launch new programs. "From a content standpoint," he says, "it allows us to be in more places."