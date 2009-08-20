WTVT Kicks Off Local Football Show

WTVT Tampa launches the half-hour MyFoxPrep Football Friday, focusing on high school football, at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 4. MyFoxPrep will offer scores, highlights, "an insider's perspective," and a viewer-selected match-up of the week, including pre-game pep-rally coverage and interviews with players and coaches.

The program, hosted by sports director Chip Carter, will also feature schools' bands and cheerleaders.

"We are thrilled to expand our local sports coverage to include this outstanding weekly program, showcasing Tampa Bay's most talented high school athletes," said WTVT VP/General Manager Bill Schneider.

Stations are increasingly putting their resources into high school football, viewing it as a local story they can own amidst a sports landscape that's dominated by ESPN. On August 28, Raycom's WXIX Cincinnati launches Fox19 Friday Prep Rally.

"Friday night under the lights is more than just four quarters of football," said Carter. "It's a community event and a hometown tradition."