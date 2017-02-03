WTVJ Miami Anchor Taking White House Skype Seat

Jackie Nespral, an anchor at NBC-owned WTVJ Miami, will have a seat among the White House press corps (sort of) during Friday’s briefing.

Nespral will attend the daily press conference via one of the White House’s new “Skype seats,” which are open on a rotating basis to journalists from outside Washington.

In addition to anchoring WTVJ’s evening and late newscasts, Nespral hosts the station’s political show, Impact. The press conference, scheduled for 1 p.m., will be streamed on the NBC station’s website, nbc6.com.