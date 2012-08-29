WTVA Columbus-Tupelo Adds ABC Affiliation

WTVA Columbus-Tupelo will add ABC network programming to its dot-two channel starting Sept. 1. The ABC affiliation became available when WKDH Tupelo announced it was shuttering its operation at the end of the month.

WTVA, an NBC affiliate, will air ABC in HD and will add local news to channel 9.2.

"We are delighted to reach a long-term affiliation agreement with ABC and be able to provide a solid line-up of programming," said Phil Sullivan, station manager at WTVA.

The Spain family owns WTVA in DMA No. 133. WTVA had an operating agreement with the expiring WKDH.

John Rouse, senior VP of affiliate relations at ABC, noted that viewers will get to watch the "Cowboys Classic" football game, featuring Michigan versus Alabama, this weekend. "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with WTVA coverage in the Columbus/Tupelo market, and that local viewers will continue to be able to see all their favorite ABC and ESPN on ABC programs," he said.