WTTV Indianapolis Anchors Take on ‘CBS Weekend News’

Debby Knox and Bob Donaldson, anchors at CBS affiliate WTTV Indianapolis, will anchor CBS Weekend News May 9-10. Affiliates have been pitching in with the network’s weekend evening news with the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan closed due to the pandemic.

(Image credit: WTTV Indianapolis)

WTTV is part of Nexstar.

Knox will anchor Saturday, May 9. She came on board at WTTV, known as CBS4, after a long run at WISH Indianapolis, where she retired late in 2013.

WISH was the CBS affiliate in DMA No. 25 until 2015, when the affiliation switched to WTTV.

Knox called it “a true honor” to helm CBS Weekend News, as she’s watched the network’s newscasts since her childhood. “I watched Walter Cronkite deliver the news when JFK was assassinated. I watched CBS from my living room when Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon,” she said. “[This] is something I have only dreamed about since I was a young girl wanting to become a journalist.”

(Image credit: WTTV Indianapolis)

Donaldson anchors CBS Weekend News Sunday, May 10. Donaldson’s career has seen him in Beaumont, Texas, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City and Little Rock. He shifted to Indianapolis in 1991, working at WTTV sibling WXIN before moving to WTTV.

"All of us at Nexstar and CBS4 welcome the opportunity to help the network meet the unprecedented challenges it faces right now,” said Donaldson. “I have a daughter living in New York City just a few miles from the epicenter of the outbreak. I know how difficult it’s been for all the news networks to fulfill their important mission while protecting their employees at the same time. We’re committed to helping them achieve those goals this weekend."

Reena Ninan and Elaine Quijano usually anchor CBS Weekend News. Norah O’Donnell anchors CBS Evening News from Washington during the week.

Anchors at KCBS Los Angeles, KTVT Dallas, WGCL Atlanta and KIRO Seattle have anchored the network’s evening news on weekends. Kim Godwin, CBS News’ executive VP, said the move happened “out of necessity” and benefits both the stations and the network.