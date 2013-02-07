WTSP Tampa GM Tonning to Retire

Ken Tonning, president and general manager at WTSP Tampa, is

retiring as of July 5.





His announcement was previously reported in the Tampa Bay Times.





WTSP is a Gannett-owned CBS affiliate. Tonning, 68, came on

board as GM late in 2008. His previous positions included general manager at

KUSA Denver and general sales manager at WXIA Atlanta.





"It's an opportunity to step back and enjoy life,"

he told B&C. "I worked

really hard most of my life and enjoyed every minute of it. Now it's time to

kick back and travel and hit some of the things on my bucket list."





That includes cruises and road trips, Tonning added, in

addition to family time.