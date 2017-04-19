WTMJ, Milwaukee Business Journal Partner to Boost Coverage

WTMJ, the E.W. Scripps-owned NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, and the Milwaukee Business Journal are partnering to boost daily business coverage across platforms, including radio, the station said.

The two news outlets will be collaborating daily, resulting in more extensive business reporting by WTMJ on-air, online and on radio, WTMJ said.

Plans include collaborating on special series that focus on specific aspects of the local business landscape and investigative reports; regular contributions from Milwaukee Business Journal reporters on newscasts; and breaking business news across all platforms.

“Both of our news organizations bring something unique to the table,” said VP and general manager Joe Poss. “As we collaborate, we’ll be able to provide viewers with a deeper understanding of the issues that impact our communities, our local businesses and local consumers.”