WTKR Norfolk, Va. Launching Original Lifestyle Program

WTKR, Dreamcatcher Broadcasting’s NBC affiliate in Norfolk, Va., is getting into the original programming business.

Starting Sept. 6, the station will air Coast Live, a lifestyle program, at 10 a.m. daily, between Let’s Make a Deal and The Price Is Right.

WTKR bills the show as a celebration of “people and places, the sights and sounds, the food, fun and flair that is our coastal lifestyle.”

It will be co-hosted hosted by April Woodard, who started at WTKR before working for cable and network TV. An assistant professor at the Scripps Howard School of Journalism at Hampton University, Woodard moved back to her hometown to care for her parents.

She will be joined by Cheryl Nelson, a broadcast meteorologist who has appeared on The Real as well as The Weather Channel and CNBC. FEMA recently awarded Nelson for her efforts educating the public on preparing for disasters.