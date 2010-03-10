WTHR's Jim Tellus Dies At 47
By B&C Staff
Jim Tellus, president and general manager of WTHR Indianapolis,
died March 8 of an apparent heart attack while attending a business meeting in Ohio. He was 47.
"WTHR is deeply saddened to announce that Jim Tellus, our
President and General Manager since January of 2008, has died," said a
statement from the Dispatch Broadcast Group-owned NBC affiliate. "He was a
gentle, kind and compassionate leader and he will be missed greatly by the
Channel 13 staff and by the entire Dispatch Printing Company. We extend our
deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to his wife Kathy and their four
children."
According to WTHR's
Website, visitation will be held March 12 and the funeral on March 13
at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, located at 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
46032.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.