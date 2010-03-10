WTHR's Jim Tellus Dies At 47

Jim Tellus, president and general manager of WTHR Indianapolis,

died March 8 of an apparent heart attack while attending a business meeting in Ohio. He was 47.

"WTHR is deeply saddened to announce that Jim Tellus, our

President and General Manager since January of 2008, has died," said a

statement from the Dispatch Broadcast Group-owned NBC affiliate. "He was a

gentle, kind and compassionate leader and he will be missed greatly by the

Channel 13 staff and by the entire Dispatch Printing Company. We extend our

deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to his wife Kathy and their four

children."

According to WTHR's

Website, visitation will be held March 12 and the funeral on March 13

at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, located at 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel, IN

46032.