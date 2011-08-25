WTHI Terre Haute Grabs Fox for Digital Channel

Fox and LIN have signed an affiliation agreement to air Fox on WTHI's digital channel in Terre Haute (Ind.). Fox sought a new partner in DMA No. 152 when it announced a split with longtime affiliate WFXW earlier in 2011.

WTHI is a CBS affiliate, and a giant in Terre Haute, claiming nearly 60% of the market's TV revenue last year, according to BIA/Kelsey.

In June, Nexstar, which manages Mission-owned WFXW, announced the station would become ABC affiliate WAWV; Terre Haute had not had an ABC affiliate since 1995. Nexstar and Fox have engaged in affiliation battles all summer, with several Nexstar stations splitting with the Fox family.

MyFox10, as WTHI's digital channel will be known, launches September 1.

"LIN is one of Fox's strongest affiliate groups, and we are thrilled to expand our already successful partnership," said Jon Hookstratten, EVP, network distribution, Fox. "In an ever-changing television marketplace, it's key that Fox continues to grow our relationships with progressive media companies like LIN. With their track record, we are confident this partnership in Terre Haute will be a big success."

LIN owns or manages several Fox affiliates, including those in Albuquerque and Providence.

"We are pleased to offer Fox's premium lineup of programs on our digital channel in Terre Haute," commented LIN President/CEO Vincent L. Sadusky. "Together with WTHI-TV, we aim to strengthen our leading position in the market."