WTC ironman live from THE keyboard

Sportvision will be producing extensive Web coverage of the 2000 Ironman Triathlon World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Oct. 14, in partnership with the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC).

The live 17-hour Webcast at www.IronmanLIVE.com will include real-time scoring data, live audio feeds with race announcers, finish-line footage and a tracking system that relies on ankle-mounted timing chips on each athlete.