WTAJ Live Truck Trashed in Penn State Riot

A news van belonging to WTAJ Johnstown-Altoona was a

casualty of the rioting at Penn State Wednesday night, in the wake of the

announcement that beloved football coach Joe Paterno had been dismissed.

WTAJ is the news leader in DMA No. 102. News Director David Kaplar says he

doesn't think the station was singled out. "It was a question of

convenience," he says. "We were parked on the street, and that's what

they did."

Kaplar pulled WTAJ's crews out when it got violent. No employees were injured.

Rioters first pelted the van with rocks, then quickly assembled to tip it over and

break the windows. "It's dead," Kaplar said of the vehicle, which had

the station's call letters and the CBS logo on the side.

Paternowas let go by the Penn State board of trustees Wednesday night following a sexscandal involving a longtime assistant coach, Jerry Sandusky, who is

accused of molesting eight boys. Paterno alerted university officials after an

incident involving Sandusky and a young boy was brought to his attention in

2002, but some feel he should've done more.



The New York Times wrote of last

night's violence: Students pounded on the sides of upright news vans, and as

officers herded them down the street they shouted, "Flip it over!"

Some took off their shirts and tied them around their mouths for protection

from the fog of pepper spray that left countless students hacking. A few wore

ski goggles. Many climbed on the tops of parked cars, denting and sinking the

roofs, to get a better view of the spectacle.

A video of the incident on WTAJ's wearecentralpa.com

shows a delirious crowd erupting in jubilation after the van has toppled. Other

videos on YouTube show people throwing rocks at the van prior to toppling

it. Kaplar calls it the actions of "a few out of control kids."

It's been a rough couple of weeks for local TV reporters, with some in New York

and Oakland, among other locales, feeling the brunt of protestor anger at the

various Occupy Wall Street protests.

Many of the rioters in State College blame the media coverage for Paterno's

downfall. Kaplar says an anti-media sentiment may have played a role in the

van's demise, but says comments on the stations Facebook have come down in

defense of the station. "Misdirected anger if I've ever seen it,"

commented Nancy Hayes.

"I was in Denver during Columbine, and they hated us," Kaplar says.

"We haven't gotten to that point yet at Penn State...until last

night."