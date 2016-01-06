WTAE to Launch Weekday 7 p.m. Newscast on thisTV Pittsburgh Multicast Channel

WTAE Pittsburgh is adding a new half-hour weekday 7 p.m. newscasts, beginning Feb. 1. The newscast, which will air on the station’s multicast channel, thisTV Pittsburgh, will be led by anchor Jackie Cain and weather chief meteorologist Mike Harvey.

“We understand viewers are constantly looking for news, no matter what time of the day,” said Charles W. Wolfertz III, president and general manager of the Hearst Television-owned ABC affiliate. “Our new 7 p.m. newscast will give viewers more options to get news and weather information when they want it. Whether it’s on our traditional broadcast station, on-line, or on a mobile device, WTAE Channel 4 is always looking for more ways to make it convenient for our viewers to get the local news and weather that’s important to them.”

thisTV Pittsburgh is available free over the air on channel 4.2 in addition to various cable channels.

“We know some people do not make it home from work in time to see Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 from 5- 6:30pm,” said Justin Antoniotti, WTAE news director . “We hope news at 7 p.m. is a more convenient time to get caught up on all the day’s news and weather.”