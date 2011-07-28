WSVN Names Burman Weekend Anchor

Blake Burman, general assignment reporter at WSVN Miami, has been named weekend anchor at the Sunbeam Fox affiliate.

Burman, a Miami native, replaces Reed Cowan, who exited the station last month.

Before joining WSVN, Blake was a reporter at WBBH Fort Myers and weekend anchor at KAUZ Wichita Falls, Tex.

Burman is teaming with Robbin Simmons to anchor the weekend 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts for the station, which has among the highest news totals of any station in the country.