WSVN Expands Morning News

WSVN-TV, the news-heavy Sunbeam Fox affiliate in Miami, is expanding weekday morning news, adding an hour to its already four-hour block from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.



But rather than adding it on the front side, as many stations have done to catch the earlybird commuters, WSVN will expand into the 9-10 a.m. hour starting Aug. 22. That will give it a whopping 63-plus hours of news per week, according to the station, and bragging rights for the country in terms of sheer volume of local news production.



Currently, Live with Regis & Kelly airs in the 9-10 a.m., spot weekdays.

Regis & Kelly are moving to WPLG as of Aug. 22, which left the opening to expand the news cast.



"WSVN has a track record of delivering the most comprehensive news first," said station EVP/GM Robert Leider in a statement. "The extra hour in the morning reaffirms our commitment to local news and our viewers."