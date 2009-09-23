WSVN Adds 11 P.M. Weekend News

Sunbeam TV’s WSVN Miami debuts Saturday and Sunday 11 p.m. newscasts starting Sept. 26. With the expansion, the Fox outlet will produce more than 57 hours of live news and local programming each week—among the highest station totals in the country.



“WSVN has always been committed to news and providing the most comprehensive coverage to South Florida viewers,” said WSVN Executive V.P./General Manager Robert Leider. “While other stations across the country are cutting back, 7 News continues to be at the forefront of innovation.”



The weekend 11 p.m. news will be anchored by Reed Cowan and Robbin Simmons. On Sundays, it will be followed by Sports Extra at 11:30.



WSVN won the Miami revenue race last year, according to BIA Financial, with $89.2 million—ahead of Post-Newsweek station WPLG’s $69.6 million.