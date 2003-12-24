WSPA-TV Gets New VP/GM
Media General Inc. named Philip J. Lane vice president and general manager of WSPA-TV Greeneville/Spartanburg/Anderson, S.C.
Lane will also oversee co-owned WASV-TV there, as well as nearby WNEG-TV Toccoa, Ga.
He previously served as VP and general manager for Media General’s WJBF(TV) August, Ga. He starts at WSPA-TV Jan. 5.
