WSPA-TV Gets New VP/GM

Media General Inc. named Philip J. Lane vice president and general manager of WSPA-TV Greeneville/Spartanburg/Anderson, S.C.

Lane will also oversee co-owned WASV-TV there, as well as nearby WNEG-TV Toccoa, Ga.

He previously served as VP and general manager for Media General’s WJBF(TV) August, Ga. He starts at WSPA-TV Jan. 5.