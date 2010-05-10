WSMV Raises $1.7 Million For Nashville Flooding Victims

WSMV-TV Nashville says it raised $1.7 million for victims of the flooding there.

That sum was raised in only 3.5 hours, according to the NBC station, which held a prime time telethon featuring country music performers including Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Allison Kraus, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban.

WSMV says it has produced more than 77 hours of emergency flood coverage.

The flood telethon doubled the station's usual prime time household delivery, which was also streamed at www.wsmv.com.