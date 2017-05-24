WSMV Nashville GM Doreen Wade Calling It Quits

Doreen Wade, VP and general manager at Meredith’s WSMV Nashville, Tenn., is retiring from the business after a nearly four-decade career.

Wade has been at the NBC affiliate for six years, during which she created the station’s lifestyle show, Today in Nashville. Earlier this year, the station raised $715,000 for wildfire victims through a telethon.

Wade came to WSMV from Freedom Broadcast Group, where, as senior VP, she oversaw the group’s eight TV stations until Sinclair bought them in 2011. A search for Wade’s replacement is underway, Meredith said.