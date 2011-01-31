WSMV GM Hale Retiring

WSMV Nashville General Manager Elden Hale will retire Apr. 1, capping off a 40-year career that saw him rise to Meredith Local Media Group senior vice president.

"Elden's ability to deliver results, and his never-wavering support of his team, make him a great leader," said Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith Local Media Group. "He's led WSMV to strong outcomes, and the people of Mid-Tennessee have benefited from his hard work. Elden has also provided direction for promising young leaders in our station group. His leadership and love of broadcasting will be missed."

Hale ushered in numerous improvements at the station, including the conversion to digital broadcasting, the launch of Better Nashville and the transition to Meredith's Atlanta centralcast hub.

Hale joined Meredith Local Media Group in 2002 as general manager of WFSB Hartford. He was promoted to senior VP/GM of WSMV in 2005. Prior to joining Meredith, Hale worked for the New York Times Company Broadcast Group for 13 years including serving as COO.

Hale has served on various advisory boards, including the Nashville Symphony and Nashville Area Habitat for Humanity. In May 2010, Hale and his team raised $1.7 million for Nashville flood victims during a 3½-hour primetime telethon.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to work for Meredith, a company with both a rich history and innovative future," said Hale. "The people I've worked with across Meredith and at WSMV-TV are some of the best in the business. I know they will continue to serve our viewers successfully for years to come."

Hale plans expand his current role as a university instructor and continue his charitable work.