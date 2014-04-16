WSLS Roanoke GM Wilcher Departing

Leesa Wilcher, VP and general manager at WSLS Roanoke (Va.), is departing the Media General owned station after May 23. She’s been the GM at the NBC affiliate since 2011.

The Roanoke Times previously reported her pending departure.

Wilcher told the newspaper her departure is related to “personal reasons” and that she is moving to the Tri-Cities market of Johnson City-Kingsport (Tenn.) and Bristol (Va.). She had previously worked in the Tri-Cities for Media General.

She cited the noon show Daytime Blue Ridge, its new set, and the return of anchor John Carlin among her highlights in Roanoke.

No successor has been named in DMA No. 66.