WSJV Links With Live Well

WSJV South Bend-Elkhart has joined the Live Well Network's distribution fold, effective immediately. WSJV is a Fox affiliate in DMA No. 93 that's owned by Quincy Newspapers, and Live Well is the ABC-owned stations' digital channel.

That brings the number of Live Well station partners to 26, including the eight ABC owned stations, nine Scripps stations, five from Belo, two former ABC owned outlets now part of Lilly, and one from LKK Group. ABC says Live Well reaches 40% of the U.S. TV universe.

"The Live Well Network's programming expands our lineup and offers our viewers new and innovative programming that spotlights the latest in home, fashion and overall lifestyle," said Heather Stewart, WSJV program manager.

ABC describes Live Well as an "entertainment-based network showcasing popular lifestyle categories including home, food, travel, fashion and beauty."

ABC said additional affiliation agreements are expected to be announced shortly.

"WSJV/FOX 28's popular news and programming attract strong local advertisers, who will appreciate the Live Well Network's fresh and original content, passionate hosts and compelling storytelling," said Peggy Allen, Live Well's vice president of programming.