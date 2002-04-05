Trending

WSI sees sunny NAB

Weather Services International (WSI) is introducing two products at NAB.

Vortex is a proprietary weather-forecasting engine that works with, TrueView,
which takes the information from the Vortex and renders it so that present, past
and future conditions can be accessed in real time.

The TrueView Hand Tracking option allows weathercasters to interact with
Vortex data live and in-key via an LCD drawing tablet, touch-screen or off
camera using a mouse.

Pricing depends on configuration.