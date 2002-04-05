WSI sees sunny NAB
Weather Services International (WSI) is introducing two products at NAB.
Vortex is a proprietary weather-forecasting engine that works with, TrueView,
which takes the information from the Vortex and renders it so that present, past
and future conditions can be accessed in real time.
The TrueView Hand Tracking option allows weathercasters to interact with
Vortex data live and in-key via an LCD drawing tablet, touch-screen or off
camera using a mouse.
Pricing depends on configuration.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.