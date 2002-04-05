WSI sees sunny NAB

Weather Services International (WSI) is introducing two products at NAB.

Vortex is a proprietary weather-forecasting engine that works with, TrueView,

which takes the information from the Vortex and renders it so that present, past

and future conditions can be accessed in real time.

The TrueView Hand Tracking option allows weathercasters to interact with

Vortex data live and in-key via an LCD drawing tablet, touch-screen or off

camera using a mouse.

Pricing depends on configuration.