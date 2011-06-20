WSBK Boston Partners With MyNet

CBS-owned WSBK Boston will become a MyNetworkTV affiliate in the fall. WSBK is currently an independent, and half of the CBS duopoly with WBZ.

"The major franchise programming that MyNetworkTV offers is clearly resonating with viewers and advertisers. We are thrilled to welcome our newest station, WSBK-TV, to the MyNetworkTV team," said Paul Franklin, executive vice president of MyNetworkTV.

Last week, WBIN Derry (NH), the current MyNetworkTV affiliate for DMA No. 7, announced it was going independent, sparking speculation that WSBK would take over the affiliation.

MyNet will air dramas such as Cold Case, Law & Order: SVU and Burn Notice this fall.

"We look forward to adding MyNetworkTV to WSBK's strong fall line-up of local news, hit syndicated sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory and sports: ACC football and basketball as well as New England Patriots programming," said Ed Piette, president and general manager, WBZ-WSBK.

Carlisle One Media, run by William H. Binnie, acquired WZMY last month for $9.25 million, rechristened it WBIN, and vowed to add more local content.