WSB Atlanta Nabs Millionth Twitter Follower

Spreading big social media news, WSB, the Cox-owned ABC affiliate in Atlanta, has announced nabbing its one millionth Twitter follower.

The station, which hit the million mark on Wednesday, said it is the first local broadcaster to hit the milestone.

WSB—that’s @WSBTV on Twitter—said it has nearly twice the number of followers as the market's next best performing TV station on Twitter, Fox O&O WAGA. Among Atlanta media, the Atlanta Journal Constitution is the market’s second top Twitter performer, with 903,000 followers, it said.

WSB’s Twitter following has grown by 129% over this time last year, the station said. Station management attributes the rapid growth to the big stories that have occurred in that time including the #BlackLivesMatter protests last July, the presidential race, the fire and collapse, and the 6th congressional race.