WSB Atlanta GM Tim McVay Announces Retirement

Tim McVay, WSB Atlanta VP and general manager, will retire at the end of the year. The Cox Media Group station, an ABC affiliate, is a powerhouse in DMA No. 10.

"Tim has been a positive driving force for 39 years at Cox Media Group Television," said CMG Executive VP Jane Williams. "His tenure has included leadership positions in Dayton (WHIO-TV), Atlanta (WSB-TV), Pittsburgh (WPXI) and San Francisco (KTVU/KICU). Throughout his career, Tim has mentored, developed and coached many of our current leaders throughout the Television Division. As the VP/GM of WSB-TV for the last six years, he has led this legacy station to new performance heights. Tim will be missed greatly but his legacy of relentless execution and his winning spirit will live on in our culture for many years to come."

McVay has spent his entire career with Cox Television, beginning at WHIO in 1979 as an account executive. McVay headed up local sales at WSB in 1992, and was appointed general sales manager in at WPXI in 1994. He returned to Atlanta in 1996 as general sales manager of WSB. In 2004, Cox Television appointed him VP/GM of KTVU San Francisco. He returned to Atlanta in 2011 when he was named VP/GM of WSB.

"I have to be the most fortunate guy in the country to have spent my entire 39-year career with Cox Television," said McVay. "It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the Cox corporate and station employees. They are the finest group of people and professionals in the broadcast industry and there is nothing more rewarding than being able to win together as a team."

Under McVay’s leadership, KTVU and WSB were recognized with a variety of Edward R. Murrow, Peabody, Emmy and Alfred I. du Pont Awards. McVay was inducted into the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2013.

McVay has served on the ABC Television Affiliate Association Board of Governors, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors and other leadership boards. He has also served on the Sales Advisory Committees for TVB and ABC.

Williams is expected to announce a new leadership structure in Atlanta in the coming weeks.