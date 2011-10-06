WSAH Bridgeport to be Auctioned

WSAH Bridgeport (CT), on the edge of the New York DMA, is to be auctioned off in bankruptcy court.

WSAH was among the five stations Multicultural Television Broadcasting bought from Scripps for $170 million in 2006. Kalil & Co. is handling the sale.

Potential bidders must deliver a signed confidentiality agreement and proof of financial ability by Oct. 28, while qualified bids must be submitted to Landis Rath & Cobb in Wilmington, Delaware by Nov. 7.

WSAH is listed as an RTV affiliate, showing vintage programs, on RTV's website.