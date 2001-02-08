Writers' talks may be extended

Negotiators are making tentative plans to extend the current contract talks between TV and film writers and Hollywood studios into next week, Reuters reports.

The talks, reaching their 16th day on Thursday have been extended on a day-to-day basis since resuming on Jan. 22. But negotiators reportedly feel they need more time to consdier issues raised since the talks had restarted.

If the current talks with the Writers Guild of America fails, talks will probably pick up in April, anticipating the May 2 deadline to nail down a contract with the WGA's 11,000 members.