Writers, Studios keep talking

Contract talks between the Writers Guild of America and the Hollywood studios appear to be moving toward a fifth week and remain shrouded in silence, Reuters reports.

Sources tell Reuters that negotiators won't conclude the current round of discussions on Friday, as some observers anticipated. The negotiations have extended past the original two-week deadline set for Feb. 3 when they resumed on Jan. 22. The two sides are trying to come up with a contract before the current pact expires on May 2.

Financial issues are the most pressing ones on the table, where representatives of the writers and the production studios still seem to be far apart, sources say.