Writers ratify studio deal

A month after avoiding a potentially devastating strike, The Writers Guild of America approved a new three-year agreement with Hollywood studios and networks.

WGA members voted overwhelmingly to approve the pact tentatively agreed to in early May. Of the 4,000 votes cast, 92% of WGA members voted in favor of the new deal that will give writers a bigger piece of the residuals pie and greater participation in the production of films and TV series.

The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are currently on the clock with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The two guild's current three-year contract with AMPTP is up June 30. SAG executives have pointed to the new WGA deal as a model and both sides have vowed to try and reach a new deal before the June 30 deadline.

- Joe Schlosser