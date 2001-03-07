Writers optimistic about contract talks

Despite breaking off talks with the major movie studios last week, negotiators for the Writers Guild of America are expressing optimism about striking a deal without going on strike, Reuters reports.

John McLean, chief negotiator and executive director of the Writers Guild, described the break in the action as "half-time," emphasizing that eight weeks remain before the film-TV contract with the WGA expires on May 2.

Union negotiators told Reuters the cessation of talks last week did not end on a sour note.