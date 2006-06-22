Writers Guilds: East Meet West

Members of the Writers Guild of America, west (WGAw) and Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) ratified a series of constitutional amendments Tuesday night, which according to a joint press release is “the final step in implementing asettlement agreement reached to resolve the long-standing dispute between the WGAw and WGAE.”

Among the amendments ratified is the division of membership jurisdiction using the Mississippi River to separate the two entities.Affiliation will be determined by which side of the river a member has spent the majority of his or her time on the past two years.

Also on the docket was that conflicts between the two guilds will go to expedited arbitration and that the number of members from each guild on a negotiating committee for a collective bargaining agreement will now be proportional to the number of members in each guild eligible to vote on that agreement.

“Now that these amendments have passed, the two Writers Guilds can focus on our many shared goals instead of a few conflicts that divided us for far too long," said Chris Albers, president of the WGAE.

"The passing of these amendments sends a message from allour members that they urge us to resolve our collective issues and focus on the future," said Patric M. Verrone, president of the WGAw.